Hydrogen Fuelling Stations 10 Year Forecast Report 2024-2034, with Profiles of Air Liquide, Atawey, Chart Industries, Galileo Technologies, H2 Mobility, Humble Hydrogen, Linde, Powertech Labs and Sera

World revenue for the Hydrogen Fuelling Stations Market, is forecast to surpass US$954.4 million in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



The hydrogen fuelling station market is poised for significant growth, driven by a confluence of factors that underscore the increasing importance of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. As nations worldwide intensify efforts to transition towards sustainable energy solutions, the demand for hydrogen fuelling infrastructure is escalating, bolstered by a surge in hydrogen-powered vehicles. The market is primarily propelled by the growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, fostering the development of a hydrogen economy.



Numerous drivers propel the expansion of the hydrogen fuelling station market. The rising global awareness of the environmental impact of traditional fossil fuels has spurred governments and industries to invest heavily in alternative energy sources, providing a conducive environment for hydrogen as a clean and versatile energy carrier. Additionally, advancements in hydrogen production technologies, such as electrolysis and renewable hydrogen production, are contributing to the expansion of the market, offering environmentally friendly alternatives.



Amidst the burgeoning opportunities within the hydrogen fuelling station market, the transportation sector emerges as a key focal point. The increasing adoption of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, both in passenger and commercial segments, presents a substantial growth avenue. Furthermore, the integration of hydrogen fuelling infrastructure in the industrial sector, particularly for material handling vehicles and backup power generation, opens up diverse applications for hydrogen, fostering market expansion.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increased Adoption of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs)

Global Efforts to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Driving the Market Growth

Growing Private and Public Investment in Hydrogen Fuelling Station Deployment

Market Restraining Factors

High Initial Expenditure for Producing Hydrogen Hinder the Market Growth

Limited Hydrogen Infrastructure Hinder the Market Growth

Risk Assessment and Safety Measures for Fuelling Stations

Market Opportunities

Government Initiatives and Policies Opportunities for the market

Expansion of Market on International Level Opportunities for the Market Players

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Type

On-Site Production Stations

Off-Site Production Stations

Market Segment by Size

Small-Scale Stations

Medium-Scale Stations

Large-Scale Stations

Market Segment by Technology

Electrolysis-Based Stations

Natural Gas Reforming-Based Stations

Renewable Hydrogen Production-Based Stations

Other Technology

Market Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Material Handling Vehicles

Backup Power Generation

Other Applications

Leading companies profiled in the report

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Atawey

Chart Industries, Inc.

Galileo Technologies S.A

H2 Mobility

Humble Hydrogen

Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies

Ingersoll Rand

Linde plc

McPhy Energy SA

Nel ASA

PDC Machines

Powertech Labs Inc.

Sera GmbH

