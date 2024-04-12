RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-04-12
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln790
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids13 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.122 %
Lowest yield1.110 %
Highest accepted yield1.127 %
% accepted at highest yield       62.50 


Auction date2024-04-12
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258 
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,120 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids22 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.952 %
Lowest yield0.942 %
Highest accepted yield0.956 %
% accepted at highest yield       20.00 



 