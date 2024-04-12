RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
|Auction date
|2024-04-12
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|790
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|13
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|1.122 %
|Lowest yield
|1.110 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.127 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|62.50
|Auction date
|2024-04-12
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,120
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|22
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|0.952 %
|Lowest yield
|0.942 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.956 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|20.00