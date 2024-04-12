Global Copper Foil Market Size To Worth USD 14.85 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 7.20%

New York, United States , April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Copper Foil Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 7.41 Billion in 2023 to USD 14.85 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.20% during projected period.





Copper foil is a thin sheet of copper with a thickness of a few microns that is made by rolling copper sheets or the electrodeposition process. Copper is an excellent electrical conductor and is both ductile and malleable. Copper foil is the standard copper thickness used for both the outer and interior layers. Copper foil is a copper-based product that frequently incorporates other elements to form an alloy. Copper foil is utilized in printed circuit boards (PCBs), which are prevalent in telecommunications devices like computers and mobile phones. It is also used in current collectors for lithium-ion secondary batteries and as a material that protects electromagnetic waves in plasma displays. It is widely used in industrial items due to its greater electrical conductivity, mechanical strength, and dependability when compared to other metals. The global copper foil market is expected to grow due to increased 5G internet services, low-segment models, reduced internet costs, and advancements in IoT and 5G technology. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles will also drive demand for copper foil-based boards. However, Copper foil's market growth is expected to be hindered by the availability of substitutes like aluminum transformers and graphene sheets, which offer lighter, self-cooling, and self-healing properties and are ideal for flexible circuits. Hence, these factors may impede the market growth of the global copper foil market during the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Copper Foil Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Electrodeposited Copper Foil, Rolled Copper Foil), By Application (Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, Electromagnetic Shielding, Others), By Thickness (Standard Thickness, Other Thickness), By End-Users (Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Equipment, Medical, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The rolled copper foil segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global copper foil market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global copper foil market is divided into electrodeposited copper foil and rolled copper foil. Among these, the rolled copper foil segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global copper foil market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the Rolled copper foil commonly used in PCBs, batteries, and EMI shielding materials.

The printed circuit boards segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global copper foil market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global copper foil market is divided into printed circuit boards, batteries, electromagnetic shielding, and others. Among these, the printed circuit boards segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global copper foil market during the projected timeframe. The segmental growth can be attributed to the Printed circuit boards are crucial components of electronics in a wide range of businesses. Circuit boards are used in almost every electrical product that is developed.

The standard thickness segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global copper foil market during the estimated period.

On the basis of thickness, the global copper foil market is divided into standard thickness and other thickness. Among these, the standard thickness segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global copper foil market during the estimated period. The growth can be attributed to the standard thickness it is commonly utilized in the production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) as a conductive layer.

The electrical & electronics segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global copper foil market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end-users, the global copper foil market is divided into aerospace, defense, automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, industrial equipment, medical, and others. Among these, the electrical & electronics segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global copper foil market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptop computers, and car electronics are driving increasing demand for copper foil in this sector.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global copper foil market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global copper foil market over the forecast period. This region is dedicated to some of the world's largest manufacturers of electronic devices. China is the largest contributor to the regional market's growth due to its status as a printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing powerhouse. Copper foil is quickly expanding in the Asia-Pacific area. Copper foils are in high demand for a range of applications. Consumer devices and cell phones are becoming more popular as disposable income rises. Because of the region's growing economy, demand has exceeded supply. This adds to market expansion. The growth of the copper foil market in these regions has been driven by expanding end-use sectors like as automotive and electronics, as well as rising per capita income.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global copper foil market during the projected timeframe. Governments and automotive companies will build and expand existing charging infrastructure to accommodate rising demand for electric vehicles, resulting in a boost to global copper foil market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global copper foil market include Rogers Corporation, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd., Amari Copper Alloy Ltd., Carl Schlenk AG, Doosan Corporation, ILJIN Materials Co., Ltd., Shanghai Metal Corporation, RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd., Circuit Foil, Targray Technology International Inc., JXTG Holdings Inc., American Elements, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Tex Technology Inc., Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Volta Energy Solutions, based in Hungary, announced its expansion into the North American market by constructing a new battery copper foils plant in Quebec, Canada, to serve a rapidly expanding EV segment. It developed the world's first electrodeposited copper foils for batteries.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global copper foil market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Copper Foil Market, By Type

Electrodeposited Copper Foil

Rolled Copper Foil

Global Copper Foil Market, By Application

Printed Circuit Boards

Batteries

Electromagnetic Shielding

Others

Global Copper Foil Market, By Thickness

Standard Thickness

Other Thickness

Global Copper Foil Market, By End-Users

Aerospace

Defense

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Equipment

Medical

Others

Global Copper Foil Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



