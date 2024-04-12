Egypt's Buy Now Pay Later Industry Report 2024-2029: Operational Metrics and Consumer Behavior, Diverse Market Opportunities

Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market in Egypt is poised for a significant expansion, with projections indicating a robust growth rate of 38.6% annually, reaching US$2.34 billion in 2024.

This momentum is underpinned by the increasing penetration of e-commerce, facilitating the proliferation of BNPL payment methods. The industry outlook remains optimistic, with the BNPL gross merchandise value anticipated to surge from US$1.69 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$7.35 billion by the year 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7% throughout the 2024-2029 period.

The landscape of BNPL in Egypt reflects a burgeoning marketplace with substantial opportunities for retailers, financial institutions, and payment service providers to capitalize on consumer demand for flexible payment solutions. Detailed insights are provided into the sector's revenue streams, covering various components such as merchant commissions, missed payment fees, and additional income sources. These insights offer clarity on the BNPL revenue ecosystem, enabling stakeholders to gauge market potential and strategize accordingly.

Operational Metrics and Consumer Behavior

The report delves into critical operational metrics, including trends in the active consumer base for BNPL services, and the associated bad debt figures unique to the Egyptian market. It further segments the BNPL usage by consumer needs, encompassing both short-term convenience-driven usage and long-term credit-based transactions, thus revealing consumer attitudes and behaviors toward the BNPL offering.

Diverse Market Opportunities

Market opportunities within the BNPL sector are dissected by business models, delineating two-party and three-party frameworks, merchant ecosystems, and distribution models. This analysis provides a granular view of the market, empowering stakeholders to identify and leverage prevailing trends swiftly. Additionally, BNPL's market share among key players is highlighted, alongside channel-based analyses, exploring both online and point-of-sale channels. This provides a clear depiction of the BNPL landscape, identifying key players and areas for potential market entry or expansion.

Sector-Specific Trends and Forecasts

The report presents sector-specific trends and forecasts spanning several industries, including retail shopping, home improvement, travel, media and entertainment, services, automotive, healthcare and wellness, and more. Each segment's market dynamics are meticulously studied through gross merchandise value, average transaction value, and transaction volume trend analyses.

Consumer Insights and Preferences

Furthermore, the report offers an examination of consumer attitudes and behaviors, including the demographic distribution across age, income, and gender, as well as the average monthly expenses attributed to BNPL transactions. This provides an aerial view of the customer base, aiding businesses and investors in tailoring their strategies to meet consumer demands.

Strategic Business Advantages

Armed with data-centric insights, stakeholders in the BNPL sector are better equipped to formulate potent business strategies. The report's forward-looking analysis lends an advantage to those seeking to navigate the rapidly-evolving landscape of BNPL in Egypt, ensuring informed decision-making and strategic planning for future investments or market moves.

In conclusion, Egypt's BNPL market reflects a fertile ground for growth and innovation, with significant upside potential for various players in the financial services ecosystem. The country's increasing e-commerce adoption and consumer appetite for alternative payment solutions present substantial prospects for the BNPL industry's trajectory in the forthcoming years.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.7% Regions Covered Egypt



