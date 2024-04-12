Greece's Social Commerce Market Projected to Reach US$1.56 Billion in 2024: Latest Industry Insights and Report Scope and KPIs Analysis to 2029

Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce market in Greece is on a robust growth path, with projections indicating a significant annual increase of 33.4% to reach a value of US$1.56 billion in 2024. The sector is anticipated to maintain a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5% from 2024 to 2029, culminating in a gross merchandise value (GMV) of US$5.27 billion by 2029. These insights are based on a detailed, data-centric analysis that spans multiple market segments within the social commerce industry.





The report covers an extensive range of key performance indicators (KPIs) providing a comprehensive perspective on the Greek social commerce market. It offers a granular examination of market opportunities and risks, and an insight into consumer demographics and behaviors which could influence the market trajectory.

Market Opportunities Across Environments



The exhaustive research delves into the various formats of social commerce prevalent in Greece, including video commerce, social networking-led buying, social reselling, and group buying networks among others. The findings are poised to inform strategic decision-making across different market environments.



Consumer Demographics and Behavior Insights



An in-depth analysis of consumer demographics and behavior is a highlight of the report. The data provides valuable insights segmented by age, income level, and gender, thereby enabling a nuanced understanding of the market dynamics at play.



Strategic Implications for Stakeholders



The wealth of insights offered by this comprehensive report facilitates the development of market-specific strategies for businesses operating or intending to venture into the Greek social commerce landscape. Stakeholders can leverage the information to pinpoint growth segments, adapt to market-specific trends, and mitigate potential risks.

The analysis encompasses several areas including:

Market size and forecasts for Greece’s eCommerce industry from 2020 to 2029.

Growth dynamics within key retail product categories such as clothing, beauty products, and electronics.

Consumer segmentation analysis including B2B, B2C, and C2C market sizes and forecasts.

Device-based segmentation with detailed statistics for mobile and desktop-end use.

Geographic and location-based market size distribution including tier-wise city categorization.

Payment method assessment ranging from traditional to digital payment options.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.5% Regions Covered Greece





Companies Featured

Facebook

Instagram

Tomigo

Greeks.Social

Broombids

