Indonesia International Remittance Business Report 2024: Analysis and Forecasts by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics 2019-2028

International inbound remittance market in Indonesia has increased at 4.1% during 2023 to reach US$ 10.73 billion in 2024. Over the forecast period (2024-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 2.5%, increasing from US$ 10.30 billion in 2023 to reach US$ 11.84 billion by 2028.



Remittance outflow market in Indonesia has increased at 4.4% during 2023 to reach US$ 5.02 billion in 2024. Over the forecast period (2024-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 2.9%, increasing from US$ 4.81 billion in 2023 to reach US$ 5.63 billion by 2028.





This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the international inbound and outbound remittance market in Indonesia. It covers the market opportunity by transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction, key market players, market opportunity by channel, consumer profile, and by sending / receiving countries.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Indonesia

Scope

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Indonesia

By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume

By Average Value Per Transaction

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Indonesia

Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Inbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Indonesia

Analysis by age group of senders

Analysis by income of senders

Analysis by occupation of senders

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries

Analysis by purpose

International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis (Country to State / Region) in Indonesia

Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Market share by transfer channel by key state / regions

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Indonesia

By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume

By Average Value Per Transaction

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Indonesia

Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Outbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Indonesia

Analysis by age group of senders

Analysis by income of sender

Analysis by occupation of sender

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries

Analysis by purpose

International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis (State / Region to Country) in Indonesia

Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Market share by transfer channel by key state / regions

