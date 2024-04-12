Philippines Social Commerce Market Projected for Robust Growth with a Surge to $1.09 Billion by 2024 - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is poised to expand by 20.4% annually, reaching a substantial US$1.09 billion in 2024. With sustained momentum, the sector's Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is expected to maintain at 16.3% from 2024 to 2029. By the end of the forecast period, Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) will have potentially ascended from US$909.48 million in 2023 to an estimated US$2.33 billion by 2029.







This buoyant outlook is characterized by a comprehensive range of retail product categories including Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, and Hospitality. The substantial consumer base is segmented across various dimensions such as Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C), and Consumer to Consumer (C2C) transactions. An in-depth analysis is also provided for end-use devices, pinpointing the proliferation of mobile and desktop trends in social commerce.



Transactional Dynamics and Payment Methods



The burgeoning sector is also evaluated in terms of transactional dynamics, addressing market size and forecasts by location—domestic and cross-border—and by different city tiers, ensuring a granular understanding of the marketplace. Furthermore, insight into consumer payment preferences is furnished, highlighting the usage of credit and debit cards, bank transfers, prepaid cards, digital & mobile wallets, other digital payments, and cash transactions.



Social Commerce Platforms and Consumer Behavior



The analysis delves into various platforms that are contributing to the social commerce landscape, such as Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, and Product Review Platforms. A detailed portrayal of consumer demographics and behavior is included, offering insights stratified by age, income level, and gender—critical factors for stakeholders to develop tailor-made strategies.



Strategic Implications for Stakeholders



The sustained increase in market size provides significant opportunities for businesses and investors to capitalize on social commerce trends. By refining their market-specific strategies, stakeholders can target growth segments and leverage the comprehensive data available to navigate the evolving online retail environment with confidence, aligning their operations with the clear market-specific trends, drivers, and risks.



The robust growth forecast for the Philippines social commerce market highlights a dynamic and evolving segment of the digital economy, presenting vast opportunities for innovation and investment. The data-centric analysis ensures a well-rounded perspective of the sector’s present state and anticipated advancements, fostering informed decision-making among industry participants.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Philippines





