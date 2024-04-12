Global Thermal Insulation Industry Research 2024: Market to Reach $99.6 Billion by 2030 - Focus on Energy Efficiency as a Key Aspect of Sustainability Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity

Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Insulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Thermal Insulation Market to Reach $99.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Thermal Insulation estimated at US$68.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$99.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global economic update sets the backdrop for the unchanging significance of thermal insulation in an evolving world, highlighting its role as a cornerstone for growth in the market. Despite volatility in global oil prices and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, thermal insulation remains essential for various industries.





Fiber Glass Insulation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$37.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Plastic Foam segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Competition in the thermal insulation market is reflected through the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023, alongside an assessment of competitive market presence ranging from strong and active to niche or trivial for players worldwide. Influencer insights and technological advancements further underscore the importance of thermal insulation in various sectors.

Recent market activity indicates ongoing developments and innovations in the thermal insulation market, driven by the need for sustainable solutions and energy efficiency. Overall, thermal insulation remains a critical component in addressing contemporary challenges and driving growth in the global economy.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Thermal Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 634 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $68.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $99.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

The Unchanging Significance of Thermal Insulation in an Evolving World Remains the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Global Economic Update

Global Oil Prices Remain Volatile Amid Acute Geopolitical Uncertainty & Tensions that Heighten Threat of Market Shocks: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

While Still Not in the Comfort Zone, the Expected Steeper Fall in Inflation in 2024 Can Cushion Economic Growth: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

Mild Slowdown on Cards for 2024, as the Global Economy Attempts to Balance Recovery While Navigating Through Wars, Political Conflicts & Decades-High Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Thermal Insulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Energy Efficiency as a Key Aspect of Sustainability Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Thermal Insulation

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production in 2024, Despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for Automotive Thermal Insulation Solutions

Encouraging Recovery in Automobile Production, Notwithstanding the Many Challenges, Offers Hope for Players in the Value Chain Including Manufacturers of Auto-Grade Thermal Insulation Materials: Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 through 2025

Growing Demand for Lithium Ion Battery Drives Opportunities for Thermal Insulation Materials

Robust Demand for Lithium Ion Batteries Drives Up the Importance of Battery Thermal Insulation: Global Market for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

A Recovering Construction Industry Drives Demand for Thermal Insulation Materials

Growing Construction Spending to Create a Parallel Rise in Demand for Thermal Insulation Materials: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Industrial Thermal Insulation is Poised for Healthy Growth. Here's the Story

Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption

Sustainable Thermal Insulation Storms Into the Spotlight

As Global Pollution Continues to Rise, Sustainable Thermal Insulation Materials Move Up in Market Value: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Continued Innovations Remain Crucial for Growth

Microporous Insulation Rises in Popularity

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 152 Featured)

Armacell LLC

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Insulcon BV

Isolatek International

Johns Manville Corporation

Kingspan Group PLC

Owens Corning

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain SA

Thermax Jackets

URSA Insulation SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z57yge

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment