CDK9 inhibitor Drug Pipeline Research Report 2024

Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CDK9 inhibitor - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor Emerging Drugs



Dinaciclib: Merck & CoDinaciclib (SCH 727965) is a small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases. Dinaciclib demostrates potent and selective inhibition of CDK2, CDK5, CDK1, and CDK9 activity. Dinaciclib inhibits cell cycle progression and proliferation in various tumor cell lines in vitro. Dinaciclib is a product of a drug discovery collaboration between Pharmacopeia (later Ligand Pharmaceuticals) and Schering-Plough (later Merck & Co.). The drug is currently in phase 3 of clinical trials for the treatment of Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

KB-0742: Kronos BioKB-0742 is a selective, orally bioavailable inhibitor of CDK9, a global regulator of transcription and a critical node in the oncogenic TRN resulting from MYC overexpression. MYC is a well-known transcription factor and cancer driver that is dysregulated in a significant proportion of human cancers, often via genomic copy number gain, or amplification. The drug is currently in phase 1/2 of clinical trials for the treatment of Solid tumours.

Alvocidib: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma OncologyAlvocidib is an investigational, intravenously administered, small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitor.Inhibiting CDK9 is thought to downregulate the transcription of target genes, including myeloid cell leukemia 1 (MCL-1), reducing leukemic blast viability in MCL-1-dependent, hematologic malignancies. The drug is currently in phase 2 of clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.



Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players working on Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor



There are approx. 15+ key companies which are developing the Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor. The companies which have their Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Merck & Co.

Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor drugs.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9 (CDK9) Inhibitor.

