PingCAP Wins 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP , the innovative developer of leading distributed SQL database solutions, today announced it has been named a winner of the “Open Source Data Solution Provider of the Year” by the Data Breakthrough Awards for the second consecutive year.



PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, an open source, distributed SQL database that supports Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) workloads. TiDB also offers MySQL wire compatibility, supporting ACID transactions for real-time operational insights on transactional data. The combination of scalability, consistency, and availability means TiDB can manage data stores of petabytes in size. TiDB provides online data serving for global organizations to help build their applications.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Data Breakthrough Awards for our achievements in creating an open source database,” said Max Liu, CEO of PingCAP. “We pride ourselves on developing solutions that help generate a connection between technology and users. The open-source community has allowed us to continue bridging the gaps that companies encounter when building their data infrastructure to support effective and scalable growth.”

Besides TiDB, PingCAP also open-sourced its TiKV storage layer, TiFlash analytics engine, and Chaos Mesh cloud-native chaos-engineering platform. The company donated TiKV and Chaos Mesh to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). By combining TiDB, TiKV, and TiFlash, users can release the value of their operational data in real time. PingCAP enables community collaboration and accelerates the innovation of the TiDB ecosystem for continued transparency, open exchange, and contribution.

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, the most advanced open source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data—all in a single database. With these advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world’s largest companies across technology, financial services, travel, Web3, and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management and others. For more information, please visit pingcap.com .

