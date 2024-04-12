YANSEN 2.5 inch Enterprise SSD: Designed for In-Vehicle Storage Solutions

SHENZEN, China, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany, industrial grade storage brand KingSpec (also known as YANSEN) presented its 2.5” SSD specialized for in-vehicle storage solutions. Embedded World serves as a global platform gathering industry-leading enterprises, technologies, and experts. At this exhibition, YANSEN showcased a solution specifically designed for in vehicle, rail transit and surveillance industries.



With the rapid growth of electric vehicles and intelligent connected cars, the demand for reliable, high-capacity in-vehicle data storage is soaring. Secure storage solutions are becoming more essential. YANSEN’s 2.5” in-vehicle SSD is engineered specifically for challenging transportation applications.

Withstanding Harsh Environments

Rail transit operations face challenging conditions, requiring storage hardware capable of enduring wide temperature ranges, vibrations, and humidity. The 2.5” in-vehicle SSD has undergone rigorous testing beyond industry standards, with an operating temperature range of 0°C to 70°C and a MTBF exceeding 2 million hours. The product features conformal coating and underfill dispensing design to ensure data integrity even in extreme environments.

Robust Protection Against Data Loss

During vehicle operation, issues like voltage fluctuations and unexpected power losses can occur, posing risks of data loss for traditional storage devices. YANSEN's 2.5” in-vehicle SSD supports firmware-level power loss protection (PLP), backing up and restoring the latest data to prevent firmware and data corruption effectively.

Moreover, the 2.5” in-vehicle SSD employs a TLC direct writing algorithm, optimizing Flash management strategies to maintain consistent write speed and resolve potential frame drops during extended high-density data storage, ensuring complete video data integrity.

Comprehensive Storage Solutions

As automotive intelligence advances, in-vehicle storage requirements for capacity and reliability continue to increase. YANSEN has a comprehensive lineup, offering different product portfolios to meet diverse storage needs across different scenarios. Its product portfolio is already widely adopted in applications like passenger transport, logistics freight, law enforcement vehicles, high-speed rail, and other mobile transportation vehicles.

About YANSEN

With over 17 years of experience, and ownership of over 180 patents, YANSEN provides highly reliable data storage solutions. YANSEN is a brand concentrated on providing solutions for industrial embedded applications.

