BOXX Showcases Full Line of Media & Entertainment Workstations at 2024 NAB Show

AUSTIN, TEXAS, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that its full lineup of media and entertainment workstations will be on display at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas, NV. Inside BOXX booth #SL5125, BOXX will also host demonstrations of the APEXX S3 and APEXX T4, the world’s fastest desk side workstations purpose-built to accelerate VFX, animation, compositing, film editing, and other workflows.

“BOXX deskside and rack mounted M&E workstations are specifically designed to increase productivity,” said BOXX founder and VP of Engineering Tim Lawrence. “Powered by the latest, state-of-the-art technology, our systems deliver breakthrough performance for media content creation, including AI-assist features, 3D modeling, rendering, post production, live broadcast, virtual production and more.”

The 24-core Intel® Core™ i9 14th Gen processor inside the performance-tuned APEXX S3 is overclocked up to 6.1GHz, while the reliable “3D Animation and Visual Effects Solution” also includes advanced liquid cooling, 192GB of memory, and up to two NVIDIA® RTX™ 5000 Ada Generation GPUs. Support for the latest DDR5 provides control over memory configuration, while Thunderbolt™ 4 support provides simple and fast peripheral connections. The versatile APEXX S3 is purpose-built for Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, Adobe Creative Cloud, Cinema 4D, V-Ray, and other applications, delivering optimal performance for CPU and multi-GPU tasks.

Also on hand is the Avid-qualified APEXX T4 workstation powered by an AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 7000 Series processor which optimizes every phase of video content with up to 64 processing cores and a boost clock of 5.3GHz.The “Optimal Compositing Solution” offers expandability of up to four professional grade AMD® Radeon Pro™ or NVIDIA RTX GPUs, as well as 2TB of memory. The rack mountable APEXX T4 enables users to simultaneously multitask without sacrificing efficiency or performance using Avid, 3ds Max, Maya, Cinema 4D, NukeX, Fusion, Autodesk Flame, Natron, Adobe Creative Cloud, DaVinci Resolve, VEGAS Post, and rendering engines like V-Ray, Blender, and more.

APEXX T4 is joined by APEXX T4 PRO, a workstation powered by AMD™ Ryzen Threadripper™ PRO 7000 WX-Series processors. Featuring support for up to 128 PCIe® Gen5 lanes and a boost of 5.3GHz, these premium CPUs give the “Virtual Studio Solution” unprecedented, multi-processing power for demanding 3D content creation workflows. Whether rendering complex 3D scenes, powering simulation, or enabling AI training and inference, AMD's latest CPU series (up to 96 cores) allows APEXX T4 PRO users to experience full-spectrum compute capability rivalling competing dual-socket systems. The BOXX workstation also offers up to four, professional-grade GPUs, multiple hard drive options, up to 2TB of system memory, IPMI for remote system management, and state-of-the-art liquid cooling to optimize system performance. Highly configurable, APEXX T4 PRO delivers outstanding performance for applications like 3ds Max, Maya, Cinema 4D, NukeX, and render engines V-Ray, Blender, Unreal Engine, Octane Render, and Redshift.

In addition to the APEXX T4 PRO, BOXX brings AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors to the data center, mobile rack, or OB truck with RAXX T3 PRO, a rack-mounted platform featuring ample memory and up to four GPUs. The “Total Production Workhorse” is purpose-built to power film editing, virtual reality, broadcast, and other complex production workflows.

Also on display is the innovative FLEXX data center platform which houses multiple workstations condensed into high density modules for on premise or remote installations. FLEXX is purpose-built to accelerate 3D content and motion media workflows. Completing the BOXX NAB lineup are a pair of rack mounted workstation platforms: RAXX P1G and RAXX P2G, both powered by AMD EPYC™ 7003-Series processors. Dubbed the “Slender Render Solution,” RAXX P1G, with up to four GPUs, is ideal for multitasking in feature film editing, VR, and other production workflows, while the “Broadcast in a BOXX” RAXX P2G, with up to five dual slot GPUs, is purpose-built to power video display walls, broadcast production, and demanding rendering workflows.

“BOXX provides systems for major motion picture studios, television networks, post production facilities, content streaming services, and independent creators,” said Lawrence. “So we invite NAB attendees to watch our demos, consult with our experts, and discover that no hardware manufacturer understands 3D design and motion media workflows better than BOXX.”

For further information and pricing on APEXX workstations, FLEXX or RAXX platforms, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 28 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

