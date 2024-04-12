The Global Market for Edge Banding Materials (Plastic, Wood, Others) 2024-2030: Profiles of Leading Players, Trends, and Growth Opportunities by Type, End Use and Region

Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Banding Material Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global edge banding material market is expected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth in the quantity of building projects and improvements in interior design, the middle class's rising disposable income, and the growth of the building and housing industries. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global edge banding material by type, end use, and region.



Edge Banding Material Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Plastic

Wood

Others

Edge Banding Material Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Edge Banding Material Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Edge Banding Material Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies edge banding material companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the edge banding material companies profiled in this report include:

Blazic robni trakovi

Coskunuzer Mobilya

Aero Plastics

EONCRED

Dongguancity Hexing Decorative Material

Unipegasus Profiles

Doellken-Woodtape

Edge Banding Material Market Insights

Plastic is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because of the higher durability of PVC edge bands.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to expansion of the home construction industry in developing nations like India, the availability of sophisticated technologies and automated processes, and the region's heavy reliance on furniture panels.

Features of the Global Edge Banding Material Market

Market Size Estimates: Edge banding material market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Edge banding material market size by type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Edge banding material market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, end use, and regions for the edge banding material market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the edge banding material market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

