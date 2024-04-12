Global Seam Sealing Tapes Market Report 2024-2030: Trends and Projections for Single- and Multi- Layered PU and PVC Tapes Featuring Bemis Associates, Toray Industries, Himel, Sealon, Loxy

Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seam Sealing Tapes Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global seam sealing tapes market is expected to reach an estimated $0.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing innovative designs within the textile industry such as sports and outdoor apparel and rising need for protective clothing and accessories for medical, surgical and military. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global seam sealing tapes by type, backing material, and region.



Seam Sealing Tapes Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Single-Layered

Multi-Layered

Seam Sealing Tapes Market by Backing Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Seam Sealing Tapes Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Seam Sealing Tapes Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies seam sealing tapes companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the seam sealing tapes companies profiled in this report include:

Bemis Associates

Toray Industries

Himel

Sealon

Loxy

Seam Sealing Tapes Market Insights



Multi-layered is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to superior waterproofing, excellent adhesion and a wide range of applications.



Within this market, polyurethane (PU) will remain the largest segment due to rising preference for polyurethane in adhesives and membranes.



APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to existence of significant hubs for garment manufacturing.



Features of the Global Seam Sealing Tapes Market

Market Size Estimates: Seam sealing tapes market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Seam sealing tapes market size by type, backing material, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Seam sealing tapes market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, backing material, and regions for the seam sealing tapes market .

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the seam sealing tapes market .

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

