ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement Announcement

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement Announcement
12 April 2024
The Company advises of amendments to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement it released at 10:28 GMT on 20 March 2024. The amendments are to the following sections:
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the ”Company”) hereby announces that on the below dates, certain directors, and their closely associated persons, purchased ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each in the Company:
1) 13 March 2024
2) 5 April 2024
This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.
4
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1)
|£0.538
|46,208
|2)
|£0.538
|237
d)
Aggregated information
|Aggregated Price
|Aggregated Volume
|Aggregated Total
|£0.538
|46,445
|£25,000
e)
Date of transactions:
1) 13 March 2024
2) 5 April 2024
All other details remain unchanged.
The full amended version, which replaces the announcement released at 10:28 GMT on 20 March 2024 is shown below.
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the ”Company”) hereby announces that on the below dates, certain directors, and their closely associated persons, purchased ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each in the Company:
1) 13 March 2024
2) 5 April 2024
This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Marc Vlessing
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
b)
LEI
213800K1RM776QM8XG84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each
GB00B5B7YS03
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase under Offer for Subscription
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1)
|£0.538
|46,208
|2)
|£0.538
|237
d)
Aggregated information
|Aggregate Price
|Aggregate Volume
|Aggregate Total
|£0.538
|46,445
|£25,000
e)
Date of the transactions
1) 13 March 2024
2) 5 April 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
