Global Hemp Derivatives Market Report 2024: Analysis and Forecast 2018-2030 by Type, Application, and Region - Hemp Fibers to Dominate, Driven by the Rising Demand from the Textile Industry

The global hemp derivative market is expected to reach an estimated $15.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expanding area of industrial hemp cultivation, widening range of hemp-based products, and growing demand from key end-use industries. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and textile markets.



This study includes a forecast for the global hemp derivative by type, application, and region.



Hemp Derivative Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Hemp Oil

Hemp-Derived CBD Oil

Hemp Fiber

Others

Hemp Derivative Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Textile

Others

Hemp Derivative Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Hemp Derivative Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies hemp derivative companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the hemp derivative companies profiled in this report include:

Hemp Oil Canada

GenCanna

Ecofibre

MH Medical Hemp

Konoplex

Canopy Growth

HempFlax

HemPoland

Bafa Neu

Hempco

Hemp Derivative Market Insights



Hemp fibers will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand from paper and textile industry.



Within this market, textiles will remain the largest segment as hemp textiles are stronger and are more durable than other natural fibers.



APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to substantial investment in the production technology for hemp and high number of authorized cultivations in the region.



Features of the Global Hemp Derivative Market

Market Size Estimates: Hemp derivative market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Hemp derivative market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Hemp derivative market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the hemp derivative market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the hemp derivative market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

