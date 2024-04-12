NextNav Inc. Announces 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MCLEAN, Va., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) (“NextNav” or the “Company”), a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that it intends to hold the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2024 Annual Meeting”) on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the time and location specified in the Company’s proxy statement for the 2024 Annual Meeting.



The close of business on March 28, 2024 has been set as the record date for determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2024 Annual Meeting.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav's positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.

