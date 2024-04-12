HBPA Epoxy Resin Market Forecast at $2.2 Billion by 2030: Leading Opportunities by Form, Application, and Region - Rapid Development of Solar and Wind Plant Infrastructure is Driving the Global Market

Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HBPA Epoxy Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HBPA epoxy resin market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising number of industrial and commercial buildings and rapid development of solar and wind plant infrastructure. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the paint & coating, electrical insulation, construction, and automotive applications. This study includes a forecast for the global HBPA epoxy resin by form, application, and region.

HBPA Epoxy Resin Market Insights

Liquid Epoxy Resins expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global HBPA Epoxy Resin Market : Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global HBPA Epoxy Resin Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global HBPA Epoxy Resin Market by Form

3.3.1 Solid

3.3.2 Liquid

3.4 Global HBPA Epoxy Resin Market by Application

3.4.1 Paints & Coating

3.4.2 Electrical Insulation

3.4.3 Construction

3.4.4 Automotive

3.4.5 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global HBPA Epoxy Resin Market by Region

4.2 North American HBPA Epoxy Resin Market

4.3 European HBPA Epoxy Resin Market

4.4 APAC HBPA Epoxy Resin Market

4.5 RoW HBPA Epoxy Resin Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global HBPA Epoxy Resin Market by Form

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global HBPA Epoxy Resin Market by Application

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global HBPA Epoxy Resin Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global HBPA Epoxy Resin Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global HBPA Epoxy Resin Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global HBPA Epoxy Resin Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.2 KUKDO CHEMICAL

7.3 Emerald Performance Material

7.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals

7.5 Milliken Chemical

7.6 SIR Industriale

7.7 Atul

7.8 Huntsman

7.9 Hexion

7.10 New Japan Chemical



