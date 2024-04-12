China Less-than-truckload (LTL) Industry Report 2024-2028: Rising Replacement of Regional Carriers with Express Freight Networks and Evolution of Commerce Landscape and Supply Chain

Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market (Direct Line & Local Freight Operators and Express Freight Networks): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China road transportation market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.09 trillion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.33% during the period spanning 2024-2028. China Less-than-truckload (LTL) market is anticipated to reach US$357.94 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.49% during the period spanning 2024-2028.

An increase in import and export of products and materials is expected to boost the road freight transport market during the forecast period. China's road transportation market can be segmented as follows: Full-truck-load (FTL), Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Express parcel.





The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising consumption rate, rising penetration of B2C heavy-goods e-commerce, mounting urban population, omni-channel and delayering of trade distribution, and just in time manufacturing. The market is expected to face certain challenges such as high cost and capital & time intensive. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like replacement of regional carriers with express freight networks, technological developments, evolution of commerce landscape and supply chain, and increasing sustainability in LTL transportation.



In 2023, the dominant share of the market was held by Direct Line & Local Freight Operators. Further, China's express freight network market can be divided into two models: Freight Partner Platform Model and Direct Model. In 2023, the dominant share of the market was held by Freight Partner Platform Model.



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the China Less-than-truckload (LTL) market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 72 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $278.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $357.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered China



Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Consumption Rate

Growing Penetration of B2C Heavy-Goods E-commerce

Mounting Urban Population

Omni-channel and Delayering of Trade Distribution

Just-in-Time Manufacturing

Key Trends & Developments

Technological Developments

Replacement of Regional Carriers with Express Freight Networks

Evolution of Commerce Landscape and Supply Chain

Increasing Sustainability in LTL Transportation

Challenges

High Cost

Capital and Time Intensive

Competitive Landscape

Market Share Comparison

Key Players

Company Profiles

S.FHoldings Co., Ltd.

ANE Cayman Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc(ZTO Freight)

Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd

Yunda Express

Yimidida

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0s1t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment