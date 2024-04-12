Turbocharger Market Worth $28.77 Billion by 2030: Industry Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Analysis, and Market Shares Featuring Continental, Eaton, Precision Turbo & Engine, Turbo Dynamics

Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turbocharger Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global turbocharger market is expected to reach an estimated $28.77 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for fuel efficient engines and adopting engine downsizing strategies for enhanced vehicle weight reduction. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, ships & aircrafts, agriculture & construction, and locomotives markets. This study includes a forecast for the global turbocharger by technology, fuel type, application, end use, and region.



Turbocharger Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Twin-Turbo Technology

Wastegate Technology

Variable Geometry Technology

Turbocharger Market by Fuel Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Gasoline

Diesel

Turbocharger Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Ships & Aircrafts

Agriculture & Construction

Locomotives

Turbocharger Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

Turbocharger Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Turbocharger Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies turbocharger companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the turbocharger companies profiled in this report include:

Continental

Eaton

Precision Turbo & Engine

Turbo Dynamics

BorgWarner

Honeywell International

Cummins

Rotomaster International

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

IHI

Turbocharger Market Insights



Variable geometry technology will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions.



Within this market, light commercial vehicle will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly commercial vehicles.



APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in installation of turbochargers in gasoline engines.



Features of the Global Turbocharger Market

Market Size Estimates: Turbocharger market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Turbocharger market size by various segments, such as by technology, fuel type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Turbocharger market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different technology, fuel type, application, end use, and regions for the turbocharger market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the turbocharger market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

