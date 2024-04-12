The Global Market for Insomnia: Trends, Forecasts, and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Vanda Pharma, Neurim, Eisai, Purdue Pharma, Merck, Pfizer, Astellas, Flynn Pharma, Takeda Pharma, SkyePharma

Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insomnia Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global insomnia market is expected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of different types of sleep disorders like insomnia and parasomnias, expanding insurance coverage for insomnia treatments, and increasing government initiatives to support sleep insomnia treatment. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the capsule and tablet markets. This study includes a forecast for the global insomnia by type of therapy, drug formulation, type of disease, and region.



Insomnia Market by Type of Therapy [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Pharmacological Therapy

Non-Pharmacological Therapy

Insomnia Market by Drug Formulation [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Capsules

Tablets

Others

Insomnia Market by Type of Disease [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Poor Quality of Sleep

Sleep Maintenance

Others

Insomnia Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Insomnia Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies insomnia companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the insomnia companies profiled in this report include:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Neurim

Eisai

Purdue Pharma

Merck

Pfizer

Astellas

Flynn Pharma

Takeda Pharmaceutical

SkyePharma

Insomnia Market Insights

Non-pharmacological therapy will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to advances in nonpharmacologic sleep therapy along with the launch of new products.



Within this market, capsules are expected to witness the highest growth due to high number of product approvals and product development activities.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing incidence of sleep disorders increased awareness and rising healthcare spending in the region.



Features of the Global Insomnia Market

Market Size Estimates: Insomnia market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Insomnia market size by type of therapy, drug formulation, type of disease, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Insomnia market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type of therapy, drug formulations, type of disease, and regions for the insomnia market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the insomnia market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

