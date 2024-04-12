Egg Allergy Drug Pipeline Research 2024 Featuring Aimmune Therapeutics, DBV Technologies, and ASIT Biotech

Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egg allergy - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Egg Allergy pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Egg Allergy pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Egg Allergy treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Egg Allergy commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Egg Allergy collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Egg Allergy R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Egg Allergy.

Egg Allergy Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Egg Allergy report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Egg Allergy Emerging Drugs



AR201 Powder: Aimmune TherapeuticsAimmune Therapeutics's AR201 is an investigational biological drug for use in 'oral immunotherapy' for Egg Allergy as a treatment to reduce the frequency and severity of allergic reactions following exposure to hen eggs. Currently, undergoing phase 2 of clinical trials.

Viaskin Egg (Egg Allergy Immunotherapy): DBV TechnologiesDBV is exploring Viaskin Egg for the treatment of hen's Egg Allergy. Hen's Egg Allergy is one of the most common food allergies in children. Several global studies suggest that Egg Allergy affects 1.5 - 3 percent of young children. DBV began pre-clinical work for Viaskin Egg in 2015, with the goal of initiating a clinical program if these studies are successful. Preclinical development is currently ongoing.



Egg Allergy: Therapeutic Assessment



Major Players in Egg Allergy



There are approx. 3+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Egg Allergy. The companies which have their Egg Allergy drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, Aimmune Therapeutics and others.

Egg Allergy: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Egg Allergy therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Egg Allergy drugs.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Egg Allergy drugs?

How many Egg Allergy drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Egg Allergy?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Egg Allergy therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Egg Allergy and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Aimmune Therapeutics

DBV Technologies

ASIT Biotech

Key Products

AR201

Viaskin Egg

Egg Allergy Report Insights

Egg Allergy Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Egg Allergy Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Phases

Late-stage products (phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II and Phase I/II)

Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Small molecules

Natural metabolites

Monoclonal antibodies

