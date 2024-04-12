HealthPRO Canada Becomes Aboriginal Procurement Champion

Oakville, ON, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPRO Canada is pleased to announce it has registered as an Aboriginal Procurement Champion with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) through their Supply Change™ program.

Christine Donaldson, Interim President and CEO of HealthPRO Canada, is a strong advocate for change in our healthcare supply chain and keen to make a difference as an Aboriginal Procurement Champion. "We are committed to leveraging our reach as a national organization to increase opportunities for Indigenous businesses to thrive within the Canadian health sector and beyond," she shared.

Becoming an Aboriginal Procurement Champion underscores HealthPRO Canada’s commitment to economic reconciliation and investing in the communities it serves.

“We are delighted to welcome HealthPRO Canada to CCAB’s Supply Change™ program as a valued advocate of Indigenous procurement," said CCAB President and CEO Tabatha Bull. "Through their commitment to fostering opportunities for Indigenous businesses, they are actively contributing to the enrichment of healthcare diversity. Together, we can work towards a healthier, more inclusive future.”

About HealthPRO Canada

HealthPRO Canada is a non-Indigenous Business Member of the CCAB. It connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. HealthPRO Canada is a leader in procurement – the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare.

A trusted partner in Canada’s healthcare supply chain for more than 25 years,

HealthPRO Canada facilitates and manages modern, innovative and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment and medications.

About The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business is a conduit of knowledge, programs and business development that seeks to promote, strengthen, and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy in Canada. Founding in 1982, the CCAB works to bridge the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses and communities as a means to strengthen the Indigenous supply chain in Canada and truly work towards economic reconciliation.

-30-