Kuehn Law Encourages HMST, CHX, FUSN, and DRQ Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST)



According to the agreement terms, HomeStreet will merge, in an all-stock transaction, with FirstSun Capital Bancorp. HomeStreet shareholders will receive 0.4345 of a FirstSun common stock share for each HomeStreet common stock share, equating to an approximate value of $14.75 per share.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) click to participate



ChampionX Corporation has agreed to be acquired by SLB in an all-stock transaction. The agreement states that ChampionX shareholders will receive 0.735 shares of SLB common stock per each ChampionX share. Upon completion of the transaction, ChampionX shareholders will own approximately 9% of SLB’s outstanding shares of common stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) click to participate



Fusion Pharmaceuticals has agreed to be acquired by AstraZeneca. Under the agreement, all outstanding shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals will be purchased by AstraZeneca for a cash payment of $21.00 per share plus a non-transferable contingent value right worth an extra $3.00 per share in cash, contingent upon reaching a specified regulatory milestone.

Dril-Quip has agreed to merge with Innovex Downhole Solutions. Following the completion of the proposed merger, stockholders of Dril-Quip will own approximately 52% of the merged entity.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814.

