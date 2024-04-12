Dementia Care Products Global Market Analysis 2018-2023 and Forecast 2024-2030: Personal Safety Products, Particularly in Long Term Care Centers, Dominate Industry Shares

Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dementia Care Products Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dementia care products market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are surge in old age population, increasing cases of Alzheimer's disease, and expansion of the healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the long term care center and home care setting markets. This study includes a forecast for the global dementia care product by product, end use, and region.



Dementia Care Product Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Personal Safety Products

Daily Reminder Products

Memory Exercise & Activity Products

Dining Aids

Bathroom Safety Products

Others

Dementia Care Product Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Long Term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Dementia Care Product Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Dementia Care Product Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies dementia care product companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the dementia care product companies profiled in this report include:

Best Alzheimer's Products

Healthcare Products

EasierLiving

Parentgiving

Find Memory Care

NRS Healthcare

Buddi

Dementia Care Product Market Insights

Personal safety products expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, long term care centers will remain the largest segment due to the growing number of individuals who require residential care in developed nations, such as the United States, Germany, Japan, and France.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing number of elderly people and easy accessibility of cutting-edge medical services in the region.

Features of the Global Dementia Care Product Market

Market Size Estimates: Dementia care product market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Dementia care product market size by product, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Dementia care product market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, end uses, and regions for the dementia care product market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the dementia care product market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the dementia care product market by product (personal safety products, daily reminder products, memory exercise & activity products, dining aids, bathroom safety products, and others), end use (long term care centers, home care settings, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

