Live Package Tracking Market to reach $8.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9%: Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Live Package Tracking Market, By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Technology (Barcode, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Global Positioning System (GPS), Sensors, Others), By End-User Industry (Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics, Automotive, Others), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030. According to the report, the global live package tracking market was valued at $3.92 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $8.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

The Live Package Tracking Market is being primarily driven by the growing e-commerce industry globally. With the increasing trend of online shopping, the demand for live package tracking services has surged, as customers want real-time updates on the status and location of their packages. Additionally, the need for efficient logistics and supply chain management solutions is further fueling the growth of the market.

Live Package Tracking Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.92 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $8.60 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Technology, By End-User Industry, By Enterprise Size Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growth of e-commerce industry



• Increasing consumer demand for real-time visibility



• Focus on enhancing customer experience



• Adoption in logistics for efficiency gains Restraints & Challenges • Data security and privacy concerns



• Costs and technology barriers



• Operational challenges in emerging markets

Market Trends:

One key trend in the Live Package Tracking Market is the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, RFID, and GPS tracking systems to provide accurate and real-time package tracking information. These technologies enable companies to optimize their logistics operations and improve customer satisfaction by offering enhanced tracking capabilities.

Another trend in the market is the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to predict package delivery times more accurately and proactively identify any potential issues that may impact delivery schedules. This trend is helping companies streamline their operations and provide a seamless tracking experience for customers.

The Live Package Tracking Market is witnessing a significant growth opportunity with the increasing demand for real-time package tracking in the e-commerce sector. As more and more consumers opt for online shopping, the need for transparency and visibility in the delivery process has become crucial. The ability to track packages in real-time not only enhances the overall customer experience but also helps in building trust and loyalty among customers. With the rise of same-day and next-day delivery options, e-commerce companies are investing in advanced tracking technologies to ensure timely and accurate delivery of packages.

Another market opportunity for the Live Package Tracking Market lies in the adoption of advanced technologies in supply chain management. The integration of technologies such as RFID, GPS, and sensors in package tracking systems has revolutionized the way logistics and supply chain operations are managed. These technologies provide real-time data on the location and status of packages, enabling companies to optimize their routing, reduce delivery times, and enhance overall operational efficiency. As businesses increasingly focus on improving their supply chain processes, the demand for advanced package tracking solutions is expected to grow significantly.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, the end-to-end visibility platform provider project44 purchased Ocean Insight to increase the visibility and compliance of its ocean freight services.

In June 2022, a supply chain intelligence platform called FourKites teamed up with Overhaul to integrate critical event management with real-time tracking.

Key Market Takeaways:

Live Package Tracking Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for real-time package tracking in the e-commerce sector as well as the adoption of advanced technologies in supply chain management.

On the basis of the component, the software segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its ability to provide real-time tracking and analytics capabilities.

In terms of technology, the barcode technology is dominating the market due to its cost-effectiveness and wide adoption. Among end-user industries, the retail & e-commerce sector is expected to lead the market, driven by the need for enhanced customer experience.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, due to the presence of key players and technological advancements in the region.

Key players operating in the Live Package Tracking Market include UPS, FedEx, DHL, USPS, Amazon Logistics, and others, who are focusing on enhancing their tracking systems to meet the growing demand for real-time package tracking. Overall, the market is poised for significant growth in the coming years as companies continue to invest in advanced tracking technologies to improve their supply chain operations.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Component:

Software

Hardware

Services



By Technology:

Barcode

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Sensors

Others



By End-User Industry:

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Logistics

Automotive

Others

By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



