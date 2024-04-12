Low-E Glass Market Size to Worth $21.0 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 5.9%: AMR

Wilmington, Delaware , April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Low-E Glass Market by Type (Single Low-E Glass, Double Low-E Glass, and Triple Low-E Glass), Coating Type (Soft Coating and Hard Coating), and End-user Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "low-e glass market" was valued at $11.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $21.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The global low e-glass market growth is driven by cost savings and economic benefits associated with the use of low e-glass. While low-E glass incurs higher initial cost compared to conventional glass, its long-term economic benefits outweigh the investment. The energy-saving properties of low-E glass result in reduced heating, cooling, and lighting expenses over the building's lifecycle. Moreover, the improved comfort levels and daylight utilization offered by low-E glass can enhance occupant productivity and well-being, translating into indirect economic gains for building owners and tenants. As energy prices continue to rise and businesses prioritize cost reduction strategies, the financial advantages of low-E glass become increasingly attractive, stimulating market demand. However, one of the primary restraints for the widespread adoption of low-E glass is its high initial costs. Low-E glass is produced using advanced coating technologies that enhance its thermal performance. The manufacturing process involves applying thin layers of metallic oxides to the glass surface, making it more expensive than traditional glass. This cost deters some consumers and businesses from choosing low-E glass, especially in regions with budget constraints or where the upfront investment is a significant concern.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $11.9 Billion Market Size In 2032 $21.0 Billion CAGR 5.9% No. Of Pages In Report 625 Segments Covered Type, Coating Type, End-User Industry, And Region. Drivers Rise In Technological Advancements Energy Efficiency Regulations Surge In Environmental Concerns Opportunities Increase In Green Building Initiatives Upsurge In Focus On Energy Efficiency Restraint High Costs And Price Volatility Of Raw Materials





The double low e-glass segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By type, the double low e-glass segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global low e-glass market revenue. Double low-e glass provides even greater energy efficiency compared to single low-e glass. By having two layers of low-e coatings, it further reduces the amount of heat transfer through the glass, both in terms of heat gain during summer and heat loss during winter. This results in reduced energy consumption for heating and cooling, making buildings more environmentally friendly and cost-effective to operate.

The soft coating type segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By coating type, the soft coating segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global low e-glass market revenue. Soft-coat low-e glass typically offers higher energy efficiency compared to hard-coat low-e glass. Soft-coat low-e glass has a more advanced coating applied after the glass has been formed, allowing for better control over the coating's properties. This results in greater reductions in heat transfer through windows, leading to improved energy efficiency and lower heating and cooling costs for buildings. Furthermore, soft-coat low-e glass is often more effective at blocking solar heat gain while still allowing visible light to pass through. This means that buildings with soft-coat low-e glass can remain cooler in hot weather, reducing the need for air conditioning and improving occupant comfort.

The building and construction segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By end-user industry, the building and construction segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global low e-glass market revenue. Low-e glass helps improve the energy efficiency of buildings by reducing heat transfer through windows. This means that during hot weather, low-e glass helps keep the interior cooler by reflecting solar heat away from the building, thus reducing the need for air conditioning. In colder weather, it helps retain heat inside the building by reflecting radiant heat back into the interior, reducing heating costs. Moreover, with growing concerns about climate change and environmental sustainability, there is increasing pressure on the construction industry to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Low-e glass is considered a sustainable building material because it helps reduce energy usage, which aligns with sustainability goals and regulatory requirements in many regions.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global low e-glass market and is projected to register the CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, there is a growing awareness among European consumers about the importance of energy efficiency and sustainable living. Homeowners and businesses are increasingly inclined to invest in energy-efficient upgrades that offer long-term cost savings and environmental benefits. Low-E glass, with its ability to reduce energy consumption, enhance indoor comfort, and lower utility bills, resonates with environmentally conscious consumers. As a result, there is a rising demand for low-E glass in residential, commercial, and institutional buildings across Europe.

Leading Market Players: -

CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.

Beijing Northglass Technologies Co. Ltd

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

Arcon Flachglas-Veredlung GmbH & Co. KG

Guardian Glass

Asahi Glass

Saint Gobain

AGC Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global low e-glass market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

