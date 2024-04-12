SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Shoals

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHLS) and reminds investors of the May 21, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Shoals To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Shoals stock or options between May 17, 2022 and November 7, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/SHLS .

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Shoals did not deliver EBOS products that met the highest levels of quality and reliability; (2) Shoals had received reports of exposed copper conduit in EBOS wire harnesses in a large number of solar fields and was aware that a significant portion of its wire harnesses had defects; (3) Shoals would have to incur between $60 million to $185 million in costs to remediate the wire shrinkback issue; and (4) Shoals had understated its cost of revenue by millions of dollars. As a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The truth was revealed after the close of markets on November 7, 2023. That day, Shoals filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2023 with the SEC and held an accompanying earnings call in which Defendants revealed that the wire shrinkback issue was far more severe than previously disclosed. Specifically, the Company reported that the shrinkback issue affected 30% of Shoals’ harnesses installed between 2020 and 2022, booked a $50.2 million warranty expense for the quarter related to the shrinkback issue, and provided a range of potential loss related to the shrinkback issue of $59.7 million to $184.9 million. In reaction to these revelations, the price of Shoals’ stock dropped $3.28 per share, or more than 20%, over the next two trading days, from a closing price of $16.23 per share on November 7, 2023 to a closing price of $12.95 per share on November 9, 2023, wiping out approximately $550 million in market capitalization.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Shoals’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f50d5773-df74-4301-9316-01c8dea1c1bf