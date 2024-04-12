Pixalate Releases March 2024 Rankings for Open Programmatic Ad Sellers on Made-For-Advertising (MFA) Websites: 18% of Global Ad Spend on MFA Sites Was Sold by Magnite

LONDON, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Global March 2024 Rankings for Open Programmatic Ad Sellers on Made-For-Advertising (MFA) Websites .



The report includes rankings of open programmatic sellers, including supply-side platforms (SSPs), based on ads.txt analysis of MFA websites and estimated ad spend on MFA websites. The report also lists which sellers sold the least amount of ads on MFA websites in March 2024.



Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 350 million programmatic ad impressions in March 2024 to compile this research. Estimated ad spend share of voice (SOV) is based on impression volume as measured by Pixalate.

Key Findings

69% of MFA websites list Google AdExchange as a partner on their ads.txt files as of March 2024 5% of estimated website MFA ad spend in March 2024 was sold by Google AdExchange

of MFA websites list Google AdExchange as a partner on their ads.txt files as of March 2024 18% of estimated website MFA ad spend was sold by Magnite , 14% by PubMatic , and 8% by Index Exchange

of estimated website MFA ad spend was sold by , by , and by Bright Mountain Media was listed on under 1% of ads.txt files on MFA sites, as were Opera Ads, Acuity Ads, Freestar, AdForm A/S, and GothamAds

Download the full report: Global March 2024 Rankings for Open Programmatic Ad Sellers on Made-For-Advertising (MFA) Websites .



What is MFA?

Made for Advertising (MFA) is a term used to indicate websites or apps that are intentionally structured to maximize ad revenue for publishers. MFA websites offer a subpar user experience, bombarding visitors with distracting elements such as flashing ads and popups that obscure the content, resulting in a poor advertising-to-attention ratio.



Pixalate bases its MFA designations on observed traffic from its global data pool. There are a number of characteristics that Pixalate checks for website MFA detection, including:

Ad Refresh Rate (number of ads shown on the device per minute)

Ad Density (Number of placement IDs detected per minute)

Social Traffic Rate (based on the volume of traffic sourced from social media)

Paid Traffic Rate (based on the volume of traffic from paid sources)

For more information on MFA, visit Pixalate’s MFA knowledge base .

About Pixalate



Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the March 2024 Made-For-Advertising (MFA) Open Programmatic Sellers Risk Analysis Report, reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees.

Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.