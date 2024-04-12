Stelmine announces appointment of Christian de Saint-Rome as interim President and CEO

QUÉBEC CITY, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelmine Canada (TSXV: STH) announces the appointment of Mr. Christian de Saint-Rome, an experienced mining executive, as interim President and CEO. This position will be filled during Isabelle Proulx's temporary interruption for reasons of a personal nature.



Mr de Saint-Rome has extensive experience of international mining exploration companies. His appointment will ensure a smooth transition and continuity of Stelmine's strategy. During this period, Mr. de Saint-Rome will maintain his role as CEO of CopperZone Resources Ltd, for a few hours a week.

Christian has over 25 years' experience in start-up management and international capital markets. He is CEO, Director and co-founder of CopperZone Resources Ltd, a privately-owned Canadian company, generating projects in Africa. Over the past 12 years, Rio Tinto, BHP, Vale, First Quantum and MMG have been major partners in CopperZone, as well as three key global institutional investors. He was co-founder and CEO of Kalahari Copper Ltd, an exploration company in Namibia and Botswana, where he was involved in several major project negotiations. Christian was also corporate development advisor to Northern Shield Resources (NRN-TSXV) and finally corporate advisor and president of Bearclaw Capital (BRL-TSXV), then on the board of Scandinavian Minerals (SGL-TSX), which was sold for CAD 281 million. As a former Canadian investment advisor, he has taken several courses on the Canadian securities industry and is an alumnus of McGill University.

Click Here to view the PPT corporate presentation

About Stelmine Canada

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company pioneering a new gold district (Caniapiscau) east of James Bay in the under-explored eastern regions of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin and the Ashuanipi Complex. Stelmine has 100% ownership of 1 815 claims or 933 km² in this part of northern Quebec, highlighted by the Courcy and Mercator Projects.

Forward-looking statements

Some information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding the anticipated use of the proceeds from the Offering, acquisition and expansion plans, availability of quality acquisition opportunities, and growth of the Company. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with obtaining all necessary approvals for an Offering and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include those relating to the ability to complete an Offering on the terms described above. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at SEDAR+.

Cautionary statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Christian de Saint-Rome

Interim President and CEO

Tel: 418-626-6333

info@stelmine.com



