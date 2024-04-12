Global publishing house puts 10M gigabytes on chain

New Delhi, India, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serenity Shield, a multi-chain company delivering secure data storage and digital inheritance solutions, and Web2 publishing giant Contentra Technologies have announced a three-year agreement that is set to cement the crucial role of decentralized solutions in the future of data storage.



The deal signifies a major step forward in the recognition and application of blockchain technology’s real-world utility, with Contentra set to store 10 petabytes (10 million gigabytes) of digital data on Serenity Shield’s decentralized data storage solution. An initial implementation of 1 petabyte (1 million GB) aims to be achieved within four months, paving the way for Contentra to offer private and secured decentralized data storage solutions to its existing clients during operational expansion.



Established in 2006 and based in New Delhi, Contentra Technologies specializes in digital content development for educational publishers, digital news media, aggregators, governments, and corporations worldwide. With a client roster, including BBC Studios, Carnegie Learning, Pearson and National Geographic, the firm has become one of the most prominent names in Web2 publishing services.

Shiva Saikia, Co-Founder and Director of Contentra Technologies, said:



"Our partnership with Serenity Shield represents a strategic move towards offering cutting-edge blockchain-based data storage solutions to our global clientele. This agreement underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering high-quality services. We at Contentra Technologies have been offering Data conversion and digitisation services to our global clients for over 10 years with our own in-house automated software. Now, by harnessing the power of blockchain technology, we aim to redefine the standards of data security and accessibility for our clients, ultimately driving greater value and trust in our offerings. This collaboration also highlights our proactive approach to moving with future trends and embracing technological advancements that enhance the overall client experience."





Venket Naga, CEO of Serenity Shield, and Shiva Saikia, Co Founder and Director of Contentra Technologies, penned the monumental agreement earlier this week.







In taking this major step into the Web2 World, Serenity Shield hopes to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by demonstrating its adept capabilities to transform global institutional processes. Web3’s potential to remodel mass data storage is still in its infancy, yet this agreement between two hugely influential players on either side of the fence is set to change that

Venket Naga, CEO of Serenity Shield, said:



"We are thrilled to enter into this transformative agreement with Contentra Technologies. This collaboration not only marks a significant milestone for Serenity Shield but also showcases the real-world application and utility of decentralized blockchain data storage solutions. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to support Contentra in their mission to provide private and secure data storage solutions to their clients. Crucially, this partnership underscores our commitment to empowering individuals and organizations with greater control and security over their digital assets."

About Serenity Shield

Serenity Shield is a multi-chain solution dedicated to privacy and security. It empowers individuals and businesses to interact securely and confidently in the digital world by l

leveraging the power of blockchain to safeguard and protect user data. Serenity Shield offers a unique and innovative way to store sensitive data and document inheritance, ensuring that legacies and digital assets live on for generations. The company’s leading product - the StrongBox® DApp - enables individuals to reclaim control over their data, identity, and digital assets while protecting their loved ones, families, and businesses.

About Contentra Technologies

Contentra Technologies India Pvt Ltd., founded in 2006 and headquartered in New Delhi, operates with a North American base in Cincinnati, Ohio, along with customer service offices in Brussels and Singapore. With delivery centers in New Delhi and Cincinnati, they boast a skilled workforce of over 250 professionals and adhere to ISO-certified processes using their own in-house software, offering 24/7 account accessibility. Specializing in content conversion, print and digital content development, and digitization services, Contentra serves leading educational publishers, digital news media, aggregators, governments, and corporations globally. Continuously expanding, Contentra is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of their growing clientele.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

