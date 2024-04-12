Genie AI Partners up with NVIDIA

New York, NY, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genie AI today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Genie AI is dedicated to providing enterprise-ready and secure generative AI for data insights. It utilizes generative AI to gather data insights against SQL databases, helping users automatically access internal data insights without requiring that they go through tech or data teams — all in just seconds.

Genie AI plans to use the resources available through NVIDIA Inception, including access to the NVIDIA Inception Venture Capital Alliance, NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) training, free cloud credits, and technological assistance, to empower its users with its groundbreaking technology. The program will also offer Genie AI the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and AI-driven organizations.

“Team Genie AI is thrilled to announce our acceptance into NVIDIA Inception. This opportunity not only supports our innovative approach to create CDAs (Conversational Data Assistants) but also signifies a new chapter in our journey toward revolutionizing BI and data analytics. We are committed to shaping the future of AI-driven insights and empowering businesses worldwide to democratize access to data,” said Imgesu Cetin, CEO of Genie AI.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Genie AI

Genie AI offers enterprise-ready secure generative AI for data insights. We help teams access data insights in seconds, instead of requesting it from their tech or data teams — reducing the friction to get to data insights and saving time and money for organizations. Genie AI is built with security in mind, with customizable guardrails that not only increase productivity but also keep data secure. Unlock the power of Genie AI in your organization today. Book a call and demo today with the Genie AI team!





