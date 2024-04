INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zoetis Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zoetis Inc. (“Zoetis” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ZTS) for violations of the securities laws.



The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Zoetis is the subject of an Investor’s Business Daily report published on April 12, 2024. According to the report, the Company’s “stock crumbled Friday after a Wall Street Journal report suggested the company's arthritis shots, Librela and Solensia, sickened dogs and cats.” The report continues, “Health regulators in the U.S. and Europe have reportedly received thousands of reports of side effects. But Zoetis says less than 1% of animals who've received a combined 18 million doses of Librela and Solensia have experienced side effects.”

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com