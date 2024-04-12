Statement by Ontario Real Estate Association CEO Tim Hudak on “Canada’s Housing Plan”

TORONTO, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Today, the Federal Government announced Canada’s Housing Plan, ahead of the 2024 Federal Budget.

The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) joins the Canadian Real Estate Association in commending Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser for the measures in this Plan aimed at ensuring critical land, infrastructure, and zoning reforms occur to get more homes built.

While OREA was pleased to see the re-introduction of 30-year mortgage amortizations for first-time homebuyers on new builds, we strongly believe this measure must be expanded for all homebuyers and types of homes. As families look for a great place to lay down their roots, their budget shouldn’t be contingent on whether they’re purchasing a newly built or pre-owned home. In the middle of a housing affordability crisis, many Ontario families, not just first-time homebuyers, would benefit from the relief of 30-year amortizations on their mortgages.

OREA is also pleased to see several REALTOR®-led solutions which we have been advocating for, to address the housing supply and affordability crisis, included in this Plan:

- Tim Hudak, CEO of the Ontario Real Estate Association

