Feasting on Success: Business Awards UK Honors Winners of the 2024 Health & Safety Awards

Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Health & Safety Awards, recognising remarkable contributions to health and safety practices across diverse sectors. This year's awards spotlighted the exceptional dedication of companies and individuals to improving workplace safety and wellbeing, showcasing their innovative approaches and achievements.

Business Awards UK 2024 Health & Safety Awards Winners

Hugh Wilkins - Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety

The Lifeways Group - Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management

Safepoint - Health and Safety Technology Innovation

Proud2bSafe - Best Family Business

Ripples Wellbeing - Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Programme

Greenlink Interconnector - Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year

RAC - 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year

Bowen Safety - Small Business Health and Safety Award

The Scottish Centre for Personal Safety - Safety Training Provider of the Year

Ambutech Pre-Hospital Care - Healthcare Safety Award

Calson Solutions - Environmental Health and Safety Award

Easy Medical Centre - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Ferns 1st [Ferns Safety Solutions] - Best Occupational Health Training Programme

The Aurora Group - Safety Culture Excellence Award

ERM (Environment Resources Management) - 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year

Your Choice Fire & Security - Rising Star Award

Business Awards UK 2024 Health & Safety Awards Finalists

Hugh Wilkins - Safety Culture Excellence Award

The Lifeways Group - Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year

Safepoint - Healthcare Safety Award, Environmental Health and Safety Award

Proud2bSafe - Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety

Ripples Wellbeing - Rising Star Award

Bodytrak - Health and Safety Technology Innovation

Broadstone Risks - Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety

Greenlink Interconnector - 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year, Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Program

First For Safety Oxfordshire - Safety Training Provider of the Year, Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Supportive Solutions - Safety Training Provider of the Year

M Bull Training Solutions - Small Business Health and Safety Award, Rising Star Award

EOSH - Best Occupational Health Training Programme

Calson Solutions - 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year, Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management

Tetra Working at Height - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Amber Valley Dental Practice - Healthcare Safety Award

Easy Medical Centre - Best Family Business

Ferns 1st [Ferns Safety Solutions] - 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year, Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Program

The Aurora Group - Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year

ERM (Environment Resources Management) - 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year, Safety Culture Excellence Award

The awards this year reflect a collective effort towards enhancing health and safety protocols, with each winner and finalist demonstrating significant achievements in their respective fields. These recognitions not only celebrate individual and organisational accomplishments but also highlight the continuous journey towards safer working environments for everyone.

As we look forward to the future, the 2024 Health & Safety Awards underscore the ongoing importance of health and safety initiatives. They act as a beacon for industry standards, encouraging all businesses to strive for excellence and innovation in protecting their employees and stakeholders.

For more information on the 2024 Health & Safety Awards and to explore the contributions of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

