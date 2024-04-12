Feasting on Success: Business Awards UK Honors Winners of the 2024 Health & Safety Awards

HALIFAX, UK, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Health & Safety Awards, recognising remarkable contributions to health and safety practices across diverse sectors. This year's awards spotlighted the exceptional dedication of companies and individuals to improving workplace safety and wellbeing, showcasing their innovative approaches and achievements.
Business Awards UK 2024 Health & Safety Awards Winners
- Hugh Wilkins - Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety
- The Lifeways Group - Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management
- Safepoint - Health and Safety Technology Innovation
- Proud2bSafe - Best Family Business
- Ripples Wellbeing - Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Programme
- Greenlink Interconnector - Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year
- RAC - 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year
- Bowen Safety - Small Business Health and Safety Award
- The Scottish Centre for Personal Safety - Safety Training Provider of the Year
- Ambutech Pre-Hospital Care - Healthcare Safety Award
- Calson Solutions - Environmental Health and Safety Award
- Easy Medical Centre - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- Ferns 1st [Ferns Safety Solutions] - Best Occupational Health Training Programme
- The Aurora Group - Safety Culture Excellence Award
- ERM (Environment Resources Management) - 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year
- Your Choice Fire & Security - Rising Star Award
Business Awards UK 2024 Health & Safety Awards Finalists
- Hugh Wilkins - Safety Culture Excellence Award
- The Lifeways Group - Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year
- Safepoint - Healthcare Safety Award, Environmental Health and Safety Award
- Proud2bSafe - Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety
- Ripples Wellbeing - Rising Star Award
- Bodytrak - Health and Safety Technology Innovation
- Broadstone Risks - Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety
- Greenlink Interconnector - 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year, Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Program
- First For Safety Oxfordshire - Safety Training Provider of the Year, Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- Supportive Solutions - Safety Training Provider of the Year
- M Bull Training Solutions - Small Business Health and Safety Award, Rising Star Award
- EOSH - Best Occupational Health Training Programme
- Calson Solutions - 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year, Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management
- Tetra Working at Height - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- Amber Valley Dental Practice - Healthcare Safety Award
- Easy Medical Centre - Best Family Business
- Ferns 1st [Ferns Safety Solutions] - 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year, Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Program
- The Aurora Group - Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year
- ERM (Environment Resources Management) - 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year, Safety Culture Excellence Award
The awards this year reflect a collective effort towards enhancing health and safety protocols, with each winner and finalist demonstrating significant achievements in their respective fields. These recognitions not only celebrate individual and organisational accomplishments but also highlight the continuous journey towards safer working environments for everyone.
As we look forward to the future, the 2024 Health & Safety Awards underscore the ongoing importance of health and safety initiatives. They act as a beacon for industry standards, encouraging all businesses to strive for excellence and innovation in protecting their employees and stakeholders.
For more information on the 2024 Health & Safety Awards and to explore the contributions of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.
