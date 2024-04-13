SONDER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sonder Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SOND) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sonder securities between March 16, 2023 and March 15, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 10, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sonder failed to disclose all issues with its internal controls; (2) Sonder’s financial statements for the 2022 Annual Report and the interim periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2023 contained material errors in the way Sonder accounted for the valuation and impairment of operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets; (3) as a result, Sonder would need to restate its previously issued financial statements for those periods; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sonder shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

