Global Policy Advisors Launches Practice on Corporate Governance and Fiduciary Duties

NEW YORK, April 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Policy Advisors has introduced a new law and policy initiative focused on the strategic integration of fiduciary principles within organizational structures. The initiative aims to deepen the understanding and implementation of fiduciary responsibilities across all management levels, enhancing governance practices for corporate clients.



The program is spearheaded by Salar Ghahramani, founder of Global Policy Advisors and author of the forthcoming book, "Fiduciary Compliance and Risk Management: Case Studies for Employees, Executives, and Board Members." Ghahramani, an expert in corporate governance and a seasoned speaker at executive retreats and leadership summits, highlights the initiative’s dual objectives: "This initiative aims to foster executive and employee engagement through immersive discussions on fiduciary responsibilities and to empower stakeholders to effectively manage and mitigate risks associated with fiduciary breaches."



According to GPA’s corporate governance and employee engagement blueprint, participants will engage with material that not only educates but also allows them to influence the development of robust governance frameworks aligned with their organization’s strategic objectives. The initiative offers interactive workshops and executive coaching sessions, designed to equip employees, executives, and board members with the skills necessary to navigate the complex legal and ethical dimensions of their roles.

About Global Policy Advisors

Global Policy Advisors® is a consultancy for corporations, boards of directors, and asset managers. GPA provides advisory services at the intersection of law and finance, with a focus on governance, international and regulatory affairs, and public policy insights.