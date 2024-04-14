Fly Play hf.: Sigurður Örn joins PLAY as Chief of Business Development

Sigurður Örn has joined PLAY airlines as Chief of Business Development. This is a new position within the company where Sigurður will oversee the expansion of PLAY's business ventures across all departments.





Sigurður Örn holds an MBA degree from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh and has an extensive background in aviation. Sigurður previously served as CEO and chairman of Bluebird Nordic and was board member of Avion Express. He also played a key role in negotiating major acquisitions for Avia Solutions Group (AGS), including Avion Express, SmartLynx, and Bluebird Nordic.



Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Sigurður Örn remarked, "It is very exciting to be joining PLAY at this pivotal moment. The company's remarkable growth, evidenced by its doubling of revenue last year while maintaining a competitive cost structure, positions PLAY for even greater success in the future. I am eager to contribute to this journey."



PLAY's CEO, Einar Örn Ólafsson, also expressed excitement about Sigurður Örn's addition to the team, citing his wealth of experience and knowledge of the aviation industry as valuable assets.



“We are excited to have Sigurður Örn joining our team. He brings valuable experience and knowledge of the aviation industry, which will be useful to the company. We have ambitious plans, and Sigurður Örn's expertise will undoubtedly bolster our efforts," says Einar Örn Ólafsson.



