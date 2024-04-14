Forian Inc. Announces the Passing of Director Martin J. Wygod

NEWTOWN, PA, April 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Forian Inc. (Nasdaq:FORA), a provider of data science driven information and analytics solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries, is deeply saddened to announce the passing of its director, Martin J. Wygod (Marty), on Friday at age 84. Marty was a healthcare entrepreneur, thoroughbred horse breeder and philanthropist. He is the father of Forian Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Max Wygod.



Marty was at the forefront of the revolution in medical and healthcare information. His companies improved medical decisions and lowered healthcare costs in the United States for millions while generating value for his shareholders. Prior to his contributions to Forian, Marty was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WebMD Health Corp. Under his leadership, WebMD became the most trusted source of healthcare information for consumers and physicians in the United States enabling better informed healthcare decisions. Internet Brands, a KKR portfolio company, acquired WebMD in 2017 for approximately $2.8 billion.

Prior to WebMD, Marty founded Medco Containment Services Inc. creating the then-largest pharmacy benefit manager providing substantial savings to employers and unions and pioneering the use of programs such as mail delivery, drug utilization review and formularies and other initiatives that improved patient outcomes while reducing costs. Medco was among the most successful initial public offerings of the 1980s and fundamentally changed the prescription drug industry. Merck & Company acquired Medco in 1993 for approximately $6 billion.

Marty was a prominent owner and breeder of thoroughbred horses. Together with his wife, Pam, they have bred, owned and raced thoroughbreds for over 50 years. The Wygod’s River Edge Farm was ranked the leading thoroughbred horse breeder in the State of California in 2007, 2008 and 2009. Marty was a member of the Board of Directors of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and a past trustee of Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA).

Marty also demonstrated his commitment to philanthropy. He and Pam have supported many charities directly and through their two charitable foundations, with a focus on improving medical care to children.

Max Wygod issued the following statement on behalf of the Board of Directors and management team of Forian: “As we mourn Marty’s passing, we also celebrate the life of a vibrant man who left a definitive and lasting impression. We will cherish the memories and the love he so greatly shared with all of us.”

About Forian

Forian provides a unique suite of data management capabilities and proprietary information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences and healthcare payer and provider segments. Forian has industry leading expertise in acquiring, integrating, normalizing and commercializing large scale healthcare data assets. Forian's information products overlay sophisticated data management and data science capabilities on top of a comprehensive clinical data lake to identify unique relationships, create distinctive information assets and generate proprietary insights. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.forian.com.

Media and Investor Contact:

forian.com/investors

ir@forian.com

267-225-6263

SOURCE Forian Inc.