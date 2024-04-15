Falcon Autotech expands its wings by opening its office in The Netherlands, Europe

NEW DELHI, India and AMSTERDAM, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon Autotech (Falcon), a leading global intralogistics automation solutions provider, opens its office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, to expand its global presence further. This expansion would position Falcon as one of the global leaders in the warehouse automation industry with a growing presence in the European continent/region.

With this strategic expansion, Falcon aims to forge deeper connections with its European clientele, fostering stronger relationships and better understanding of their needs. This will enable Falcon to introduce its state-of-the-art warehouse automation solutions, such as the NEO 3D ASRS, Robotics, Sortation, and Conveying systems, across the region. This move signifies Falcon's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and providing tailored solutions to meet the unique requirements of European clients and prospects.

Along with the dedicated team of warehouse automation experts and strategic channel partners in the region, Falcon aims to assist companies in the European market in realizing their vision of warehouse automation, transformation and upgrades. Additionally, Falcon will collaborate with its partners to identify additional opportunities to leverage their service network to streamline support, after-sales service and establish of a spares depot.

Sandeep Bansal, Chief Business Officer, Falcon, said, “We have witnessed exponentially growing demand of warehouse automation in the Europe region. Setting up an office in Amsterdam will enable us to cater to this demand and further strengthen our presence in the fast-growing European market.”

Falcon has appointed Johan Hoelen, as the General Manager for Europe operations, who commenting on the expansion, said, “With Falcon having a footprint in the region, we are close to our customers. I am happy to start this journey together and have great confidence that we can work together with our (future) customers and support them fully in realising their operation as efficient as possible.”

About Falcon:

Falcon Autotech is a global intralogistics automation solutions company. With over 12 years of experience, Falcon has worked with some of the most innovative brands in E-Commerce, CEP, Fashion, Food/FMCG, Auto, and Pharmaceutical Industries. With its proprietary software and robust hardware integration capabilities, Falcon designs, manufactures, supplies, implements, and maintains world-class warehouse automation systems globally.

Contact: Abhishek.sahu@falconautotech.com