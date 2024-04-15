Military Cyber Security Report 2024-2034: Global Market Surpassing $30.4 Billion in 2024, Driven by the Digitization of Military Networks and Rising Adoption of IoT and AI

Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Cyber Security Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military cybersecurity landscape is undergoing rapid transformation as defense organizations worldwide intensify their efforts to confront the escalating threat of cyber warfare. Recent analysis projects that the global market for military cyber security will exceed US$30.4 billion in 2024, with a strong trend of revenue growth continuing into 2034.

Key factors fuelling the growth of the military cybersecurity market include the rising prevalence of sophisticated cyber threats, increased defense spending on technology, and the integration of advanced cyber security measures into military operations. The market is further driven by the digitization of military networks, adoption of technologies such as IoT and AI, and the necessity of protecting critical infrastructure and sensitive data against cyber espionage and attacks.

Prospects Amidst Challenges



In the face of mounting cyber threats, the defense sector is witnessing substantial opportunities with nations boosting their defense budgets and updating their cyber security capabilities. However, the growth trajectory faces challenges associated with budget constraints and resource allocation, which could potentially impede the pace of market expansion and development of cybersecurity infrastructure.

Strategic Insights



The report addresses crucial questions concerning market evolution, drivers and restraints, growth predictions for various submarket segments, and the emerging trends that will shape the future dynamics of the military cyber security market. Decision-makers and industry stakeholders are provided with insights on national market performances and potential strategies to adopt in an ever-competitive landscape.

Impact of COVID-19 and Market Forecasts



The analysis includes an in-depth review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery projections for the market. Despite economic challenges, the military cyber security market's importance has been accentuated, marking it as more critical than at any previous point in the last decade.

Regional and Segment Analysis



The comprehensive report offers detailed forecasts for the overall global market, specific segments, and a wide array of regional and key national markets. It encompasses diverse aspects of the market from deployment mode, components, and end-user domains to security types and solutions. Strategic forecasts for regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa position industry leaders to capitalize on lucrative opportunities for investment and revenue generation.

Outlook for Industry Players



Leading companies within the sector are identified, showcasing their potential for growth and market influence through to 2034. The report suggests that these players are poised to benefit from advancements in cybersecurity technologies and will play a pivotal role in shaping industry trends and practices.



Companies Featured

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

CACI International Inc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc

General Dynamics Corporation

GovCIO

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corp.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

ManTech International

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

AhnLab

BAE Systems

Communications Security Establishment

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Cyber Defence Command

Deloitte & Touche

E-Governance Academy

European Commission

Five Eyes

Global Cybersecurity Forum Institute

Intel Corporation

KISA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Microsoft

Ortivus

Pentagon

RAND Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rolls-Royce

Samsung SDS

SandboxAQ

Shift5

tmc3 Limited

VMware

Zellis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wjl8h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.