Annual Aircraft Records Annual Conference 2024: Registration Now Open (Dublin, Ireland - September 6, 2024)

The conference is set to delve into a variety of themes that are integral to the aviation industry’s operations. Key areas of focus will include the legal implications associated with aircraft records, the intersection of aircraft maintenance programs and record-keeping, as well as the intricacies of aircraft technical and maintenance records audits. Delegates will have the opportunity to engage in maintenance and engineering discussions, evaluate software solutions, and gain insights into the latest practices for electronic records management.

Essential Discussions



In an era where digital transformation is paramount, topics such as electronic aircraft records and the future of scanned aircraft documentation will feature prominently. Furthermore, this event will address crucial operational phases, including pre-purchase inspections, mid-lease considerations, end-of-lease and redelivery records, as well as aircraft repossession. Attendees will benefit from a comprehensive understanding of how aircraft records influence lease agreements and the overall value of aircraft assets.

Records Management and Compliance



Ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and industry-best practices is a recurring theme at the conference. Specialists will provide in-depth knowledge on how to successfully navigate aircraft records audits and implement effective records management strategies from a Continual Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO) perspective. The event will also emphasize the importance of education and skill development for records personnel.

Conclusion



As the industry continues to evolve, the 13th Annual Aircraft Records Conference represents a pivotal gathering for professionals seeking to stay at the forefront of aircraft records management. The event promises a wealth of knowledge, networking opportunities, and the chance to engage with experts and thought leaders in the field. Dublin awaits, ready to host an event that will undoubtedly contribute to shaping the landscape of aviation records management for years to come.



