UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its NAV for March 2024

At the end of March 2024, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” including success fee-accrual decreased to EUR 114,055,438 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of December 2023 which amounted to EUR 115,325,513.

The share price including success fee-accrual decreased to EUR 1.9445 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of December 2023, amounted to EUR 1.9661. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception including success fee-accrual decreased to 9.48% compared to the previously announced IRR of December 2023, which amounted to 11.15%

At the end of March 2024, the NAV excluding success fee accrual decreased to EUR 114,996,122 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of December 2023, which amounted to EUR 117,108,358. The share price excluding the success fee accrual decreased to EUR 1.9605 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of December 2023, which amounted to EUR 1.9965. The IRR excluding the success fee accrual decreased to 9.85% compared to the previously announced IRR of December 2023, which amounted to 11.91%.

