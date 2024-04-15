Global Infectious Disease In vitro Diagnostics Analysis Report 2024: An $80+ Billion Market in 2030 - Investment in Education and Training and Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Advancements

Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infectious Disease In vitro Diagnostics Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Technology (Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Other Technologies), By Product Type, By End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Infectious Disease In vitro Diagnostics market showcased growth at a CAGR of 2.45% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 65.86 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 80.31 Billion in 2030.

This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report analyses the Infectious Disease In vitro Diagnostics Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The global market for infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics encompasses a wide range of diagnostic tests and technologies used for the detection and management of infectious diseases. Growing disposable income levels, particularly among affluent consumers, have fuelled demand for premium anti-aging services and skincare products.

It includes various assays, instruments, and reagents designed to identify pathogens, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, responsible for causing infectious illnesses in humans. These diagnostic tools play a crucial role in disease surveillance, outbreak control, patient management, and public health interventions worldwide.



The market for infectious disease in-vitro diagnostics is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and growing awareness about the importance of early disease detection and intervention. Additionally, factors such as globalization, urbanization, population growth, and environmental changes contribute to the spread of infectious pathogens, further fueling the demand for diagnostic tests and tools.



The market is characterized by intense competition among key players, including diagnostic manufacturers, biotechnology companies, and healthcare organizations. These companies are continuously innovating and launching new products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers, laboratories, and patients.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Infectious Disease In vitro Diagnostics Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Infectious Disease In vitro Diagnostics Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Infectious Disease In vitro Diagnostics Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The report analyses the Infectious Disease In vitro Diagnostics Market By Technology (Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Other Technologies)

The report analyses the Infectious Disease In vitro Diagnostics Market By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents, and Services).

The report analyses the Infectious Disease In vitro Diagnostics Market By End Users (Point of care, Central Laboratories, and Other End Uses).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Technology, By Product Type and By End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Investment in Education and Training

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Advancements in Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Infectious Disease In vitro Diagnostics Market

Company Profiles

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

OraSure technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbty9g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.