Global Cold Chain Equipment Industry Report 2024-2030: Technological Advancements and Growing Perishable Goods Trade to Fuel Demand

The Global Cold Chain Equipment market showcased growth at a CAGR of 12.10% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 21.43 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 59.10 Billion in 2030

This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report analyses the Cold Chain Equipment Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan and India).

Technological developments in refrigeration systems, the growing use of automation and IoT for real-time monitoring, and an emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency to reduce environmental impact are some of the key characteristics. The increasing demand for perishable goods transportation, the expansion of the food and pharmaceutical industries, and stringent regulations regarding food safety and quality and the rising consumption of frozen and chilled food products, particularly in developing regions, is bolstering the demand for cold chain equipment.



The demand for cold chain equipment globally is experiencing significant growth as the expansion of international trade and globalization has led to an increase in the transportation of perishable goods across borders. As part of the worldwide IoT trend, the technologies for compact, reasonably priced tracking devices for keeping an eye on the state of items have advanced over the past few years. By combining these technologies with soon-to-be-implemented industry-wide rules for tracking and monitoring the commodities across the cold-chain, quality and accountability can be guaranteed from beginning to end.



The necessity of a robust cold chain infrastructure has been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for the distribution of vaccinations and other essential medical supplies. Additionally, it has led to alterations in customer behavior, such as a rise in the popularity of online grocery shopping, underscoring the necessity of effective cold chain logistics. The COVID-19 health crisis has had a significant impact on the future for global industry. The world is currently getting back to normal, with a notable recovery in products sales that could begin to affect the cold chain logistics market positively.



The expanding need for frozen and chilled foods, the need for temperature-controlled transportation for pharmaceutical products, and the growing consumer awareness of food safety and quality are the factors driving the demand for cold chain equipment. Due to variations in customer tastes, infrastructure, and economic development, there is regional variation in the need for cold chain equipment. While cold chain infrastructure is expanding quickly in emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, developed nations such as North America and Europe already have well-established networks.



A cold chain consists of multiple elements, usually at least three: refrigerated transport, cold storage, and pre-cooling. At least three distinct fresh food value chains, each containing cold chain components to varying degrees, are typically found in most nations. Groups of producers producing for domestic markets may combine their products and pay for cooling highly valued products; export marketers, who produce for overseas markets and are obligated to adhere to international standards for packing, cooling, and shipping, are among them. Individual producers sell their products on the local market.



The report analyses the Cold Chain Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Refrigerators, Deep Freezers & Reefer Containers, Cold Boxes & Vaccine Carriers, Cold Rooms/Chillers, Other Equipment Types).

The report analyses the Cold Chain Equipment Market By Purpose (Warehousing, Transportation).

The report analyses the Cold Chain Equipment Market By End-use (Fruits & Vegetables, Pharmaceuticals, Meat & Seafood, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Other End-uses).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Equipment Type, by Purpose & by End-use.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

