Chart Industries to Supply Key Liquefaction Equipment for the Cedar LNG Project

ATLANTA, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, announced that it has been chosen to supply critical liquefaction equipment, including the natural gas liquefaction cold boxes and brazed aluminum heat exchangers, to the Cedar liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.



The Cedar LNG project brings together the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) to develop the Haisla Nation-led project. The project is a key element of the Haisla Nation’s economic and social development strategy and will further advance reconciliation by allowing the Haisla Nation, for the first time ever, to directly own and participate in a major industrial development in its territory. Today, the Haisla people are centered on Kitamaat Village. Home to approximately 700 of the 2,023+ Haisla membership, Kitamaat Village sits at the head of the Douglas Channel in British Columbia, Canada.

Chart received the order for its content, from engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Black & Veatch, a leader in the floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) and a longstanding partner to Chart. This is one of a series of big LNG, FLNG and small-scale LNG projects in recent quarters and years that Chart has won content.

“The Cedar LNG project represents important first steps toward reducing carbon emissions through lower-carbon LNG facilities, which can supply customers looking to move away from more carbon-intensive feedstocks,” said Laszlo von Lazar, president of Black & Veatch’s Energy & Process Industries business.

“We are proud to continue to provide the world with our Nexus of Clean™ solutions for clean power, clean water, clean food and clean industrials, including with Cedar LNG and our committed, loyal partner of Black & Veatch,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President. “Cedar LNG, the Haisla Nation-led project, is not only another practical step toward decarbonization; the project further supports the Haisla Nation’s economic and social development approach.”

During the first week of April 2024, Pembina and its project partners disclosed that they have given a notice to proceed to their Cedar LNG export project contractors and have secured binding offtake agreements for the project.

