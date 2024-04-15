Inside information: Meriaura Energy signs a contract with Serres Vermeil SARL to deliver a solar thermal plant in Palau-del-Vidre, France

Meriaura Group Plc

Company announcement, Inside information 15 April 2024 at 13 (CEST)

Inside information: Meriaura Energy signs a contract with Serres Vermeil to deliver a solar thermal plant in Palau-del-Vidre, France

Meriaura Energy Ltd (“Meriaura Energy”) has signed a contract with Les Serres Vermeil SARL (“Serres Vermeil”), an organic vegetables producer based in Palau-del-Vidre, France for the turn-key delivery of a solar thermal plant. The contract, valued at approximately EUR 1.7 million involves the construction of a solar thermal field of 5,800 m2 supplying heat to a greenhouse complex owned by Serres Vermeil.

Serres Vermeil will utilize the the solar thermal plant to decarbonize its greenhouse operations. The project has been developed in collaboration with Eiffage Energie Systèmes – Cogénération SAS (“Eiffage Energie Systèmes”), part of the Eiffage Group, a major French construction and infrastructure company. Construction is scheduled to commence in 2024, with completion expected in early 2025.

Kirsi Suopelto, CEO of Meriaura Group Plc: “I congratulate Mr. Franck Vila, CEO and owner of Serres Vermeil, for their commitment to solar thermal plant investment and for entrusting Meriaura Energy as their solar thermal expert. Our collaboration with Serres Vermeil and Eiffage Energie Systèmes marks a significant achievement in our journey in advancing large-scale thermal technology initiatives in the French market and it also is our first project within greenhouse clientele, opening up new opportunities in this client segment.”

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Marine Logistics business is carried out by Meriaura Ltd, which is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and low-emission marine transport services, based on long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet, and active development of its operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position in the marine logistics in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Ltd which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy systems. Meriaura Energy Ltd designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industrial use and district heating. The energy production is based on large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Ltd, specialised in delivering high-quality solar power systems for real estates, companies and solar parks.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

