Talisker Samples Up to 97.7 g/t Au at the Ladner Gold Project

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from its summer 2023 mapping and surface sampling campaign at the Ladner Gold Project.



A total of 175 rock samples were collected between mid June and mid September 2023 by a small mapping team. The focus of the mapping was centered on the areas of known mineralization adjacent to the historic Carolin underground mine and the McMaster prospect. Mapping and sampling targeted major lithological contacts between the lower Ladner Group sediments, the Spider Peak volcanic succession, and the Coquihalla serpentine unit.

Of the 175 rock samples collected, 137 samples (78.3%) were anomalous for gold, 88 samples (50.3%) yielded above 0.1 g/t Au, 40 samples (22.8%) yielded above 0.5 g/t Au and 24 samples (13.7%) yielded more than 1.50 g/t Au. The top 24 samples are displayed in Table 1 and include six samples (3.4%) that showed gold values above 6 g/t gold. The top result was a composite sample of sheeted quartz veins in aphanitic andesite which produced 97.70 g/t Au.

The 2023 samples were collected from quartz vein structures, semi-massive to massive sulfide occurrences, or strong alteration zones. The veins on the Ladner Gold Project are observed to be coarse-crystalline mesothermal veins with a low percentage of sulfide minerals. The dominant alteration assemblage associated with gold is silica, albite, iron-carbonate, and sericite. The dominant sulfides associated with gold are pyrite>arsenopyrite>pyrrhotite, which combined average less than 2% in observed veins, and greater than 15% in massive sulfide zones.

Structural observations and data collection show an architecture of isoclinal folding in the Ladner sediments and Spider Peak volcanics. Quartz veins infill a variety of low-pressure zones including bedding-parallel, bedding oblique due to progressive shearing, within the plunge of fold hinges, and axial planar to the isoclinal folds. Additionally, preliminary observations suggest a later fold event resulting in broad open folds of low amplitude in the bedding strike orientation. The above observations are key to expanding known mineralization and targeting new ore zones in the historic Ladner Gold Project.

Terry Harbort, Talisker’s President and CEO commented, "We are very pleased with these preliminary results from Ladner and the demonstrated consistency of gold grades across a broad area. Our sampling indicates there are additional mineralized zones in the same setting as the Caroline mine, along strike, yet to be fully explored. Once we have brought our flagship Bralorne Gold Project into production, we are looking forward to returning to the Ladner Gold Project to expand the known mineralization.”

Table 1: Ladner Gold Project – 2023 Rock Samples >1.5 g/t Au Sample Number Gold (g/t) Analytical Method Sample Type C315037 97.70 Au-GRA21 Composite C315045 13.40 Au-GRA21 Select C315047 11.60 Au-GRA21 Chip-Channel C315026 9.85 Au-AA23 Select C315107 7.39 Au-AA23 Select C315038 6.46 Au-AA23 Select C315046 5.34 Au-AA23 Chip-Channel C315139 5.07 Au-AA23 Composite C315006 4.68 Au-AA23 Select C315114 4.30 Au-AA23 Select C315073 3.96 Au-AA23 Select C315027 3.88 Au-AA23 Select C315168 3.86 Au-AA23 Select C315111 3.33 Au-AA23 Select C315092 3.08 Au-AA23 Composite C315128 3.07 Au-AA23 Composite C315025 2.77 Au-AA23 Composite C315122 2.72 Au-AA23 Select C315048 2.39 Au-AA23 Chip-Channel C315169 2.36 Au-AA23 Select C315181 2.09 Au-AA23 Composite C315049 1.85 Au-AA23 Chip-Channel C315115 1.80 Au-AA23 Select C315053 1.66 Au-AA23 Chip-Channel



Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the sample results at the Ladner Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Rock samples at the Ladner project are collected from zones identified by Company geologists as likely hydrothermally affected. Three types of samples were collected during the 2023 campaign: Grab, Select, Composite, and Channel. Grab samples are taken to be non-selective and roughly representative of the outcrop / rock exposure. Select samples are chosen to highlight certain structures, mineralization, or alteration and may not be representative of the character or distribution of the local rock exposure. Composite samples are equivalent to Select samples, except that multiple structures, mineralized zones, or alteration zones from the same rock exposure have been combined into one sample. All channel samples during the 2023 Ladner program were collected as chip-channels whereby a manual or mechanical chisel was used to collect a 1-metre long, horizontal chip sample of approximately 3cm width and roughly 1cm depth. All samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein, zone of mineralization, or zone of alteration. Samples are a minimum of 500 grams in weight and averaged 1,786 grams during the 2023 program. Unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs and blanks) are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 11% of the samples submitted to the lab for rock samples reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses are carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Rock sample preparation includes sample drying, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing 2 mm, sample splitting to 250 grams using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing the split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31). Gold in rock samples is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 30g sample (ALS code Au-AA23), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed using lab code ME-MS61 which is 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA23) has an upper detection limit of 10 g/t. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA21) which has an upper detection limit of 10,000 g/t Au.

