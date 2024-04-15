Norovirus Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 130.4 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing prevalence of norovirus infections globally serves as a significant driving force. Norovirus is a primary cause of gastroenteritis outbreaks, particularly in healthcare facilities, schools, and residential areas. Heightened awareness of norovirus and its public health implications amplifies the need for diagnostic tests to detect and control outbreaks accurately. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), norovirus ranks as the leading cause of acute gastroenteritis in the U.S., accounting for 19 to 21 million cases annually.

Point of Care Testing (POCT) offers swift and convenient diagnostic solutions, providing results in real-time or within a short timeframe, often at the point of patient care. Rapid detection of norovirus infections is crucial for promptly initiating appropriate treatment and implementing infection control measures, especially in outbreak settings such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, and community healthcare centers. The rising demand for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) in the Global Norovirus Diagnostics Market reflects a growing recognition of its benefits in delivering rapid, accurate, and easily accessible diagnostic solutions for norovirus infections, enhancing patient and public health outcomes.

Segmentation Overview:

The norovirus diagnostics market has been segmented into product type, technology, end-user, and region.

RT-PCR has gained a significant position in the past few years

The market is further segmented based on technology such as PCR (polymerase chain reaction), RT-PCR (reverse transcription PCR), and immunoassays. PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) has experienced significant growth in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to its wide use in norovirus detection and its high sensitivity and specificity.

Hospitals and clinics accounted for a leading share in the past.

The market is further segmented by end-user, including hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Hospitals and Clinics are expected to hold a dominant position in the forecast period owing to their key role as critical end consumers of norovirus diagnostic testing.

Norovirus Diagnostics Market Report Highlights:

The norovirus diagnostics market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2032.

The growing prevalence of norovirus worldwide has resulted in significant growth in the forecast period.

North America accounted for a significant market share and is projected to retain a leading position in the coming years. On the other hand, Europe is the fast-growing market for norovirus diagnostics owing to the increased focus on food safety, environmental monitoring, and water quality.

Some prominent players in the norovirus diagnostics market report include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Cepheid (a Danaher Company), DiaSorin S.p.A., GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

