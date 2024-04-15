Global Anti Aging Market Analysis Report 2024-2030 with Analyst Insights - Targeted Anti-Aging Solutions for Men and Virtual Reality Beauty Consultations

Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti Aging Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Type (Chemical Peel, Botox, Dermal Fillers, Other Types), By Demographics, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti Aging market showcased growth at a CAGR of 3.05% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 18.34 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 23.77 Billion in 2030.



This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report analyses the Anti Aging Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

Growing disposable income levels, particularly among affluent consumers, have fuelled demand for premium anti-aging services and skincare products. The anti-aging market is witnessing significant growth globally, driven by a surge in the aging population, increasing awareness about skincare, advancements in technology, and a growing emphasis on personal grooming.



This market encompasses a wide range of products and services aimed at minimizing the effects of aging on the skin, hair, and overall health. From skincare products such as creams, serums, and masks to minimally invasive procedures like botox injections and laser treatments, the anti-aging market offers a plethora of options to consumers seeking to maintain a youthful appearance.



One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the anti-aging market is the demographic shift towards an older population. As life expectancy increases and baby boomers enter their senior years, there is a growing demand for products and services that address age-related concerns such as wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. Additionally, the rise of social media and the influence of celebrity culture have contributed to the normalization of cosmetic procedures, further fueling the demand for anti-aging solutions.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Anti Aging Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Anti Aging Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Anti Aging Market By Type (Chemical Peel, Botox, Dermal Fillers, Other Types)

The report analyses the Anti Aging Market By Demographics (Baby Boomers, Generation X, and Generation Y).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Type and By Demographics.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Targeted Anti-Aging Solutions for Men

Virtual Reality Beauty Consultations

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Anti Aging Market

Company Profiles

Schweiger Dermatology Group

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group

Harley Medical Group

Seoul Guide Medical

Cenegenics

AbbVie Inc.

Galderma

Cynosure

Cosmedics Skin Clinics

